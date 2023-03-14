Open in App
Trusted Reviews

Pixel Fold could finally arrive in June alongside Pixel 7a

By Chris Smith,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac3Nm_0lIouoko00
Image credit: FrontPageTech

After years of waiting, the Pixel Fold could arrive sooner than we envisioned. A new report suggests the foldable Android handset could arrive in June.

According to WinFuture‘s reliable tipster Roland Quandt, the phone will be launched alongside the Pixel 7a in June this year.

The tipster says it will indeed be called the Pixel Fold and will have a 256GB base storage variant with ‘carbon’ and ‘porcelain’ colour options. According to the report, it may have a rather large price tag of 1,700 euros (around £1,500). The report also says that pricing information isn’t necessarily reliable, so you shouldn’t get too scared.

The report comes following a leaked retail listing that also suggested the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a would arrive in June. Those listings have reportedly been seen by 9to5Google.

If the phone is to ship in June, we may see it and the Pixel 7a previewed at Google I/O on May 10, but it’s possible the company will hold off with a standalone release for such a high profile phone.

It is thought the Pixel Fold will use the Google Tensor G2 processors which were introduced with the current flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones last autumn. If that’s the case, those processors are likely to be usurped with a Gen 3 processor when the Pixel 8 series arrives in around October.

Previous reports have also suggested the Pixel Fold will have a 7.69-inch tablet-like inner screen with a 5.79-inch cover screen.

Interestingly, today’s WinFuture report also tips a 500 euro Pixel 7a that’ll arrive in a pretty shade of “Jade”. Earlier today, we saw the purported leak of Pixel 7a specs with hands-on pictures.

Will you be buying a Pixel Fold when Google decides to unleash it on Android fans this year? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Mother of Jan 6 rioter confronts judge as he’s sentenced to 40 months for spraying chemicals at police
Washington, DC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy