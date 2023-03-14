Open in App
Deer Park, TX
ABC13 Houston

All workers safe after PEMEX fire reported in Deer Park facility, officials say

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0lIouKT800 PEMEX workers in Deer Park are all safe after a fire was reported in the facility Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was said to have started at about 11:55 a.m. at one of the PEMEX Deer Park operating units.

SkyEye flew over the facility, but no flames were visible at the time.

Officials said an emergency response team was at the scene working to alleviate the fire.

"Our primary concern is always the safety of our workforce, the community, and our fenceline partners," PEMEX Deer Park said in a statement.

Air quality monitoring activities were conducted, and no impacts were found, according to authorities.

All workers were safely accounted for.
