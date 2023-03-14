Open in App
Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader

Queens Council of Red Hat Society plans Black and White Gala

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhtQV_0lIotT8E00
Shown from left are council officers Mary Reynolds, treasurer, Jane Scott, vice president, Hazel Markowski, secretary, and Romaine Stout, president.

The Wilkes-Barre Area Queens Council of the Red Hat Society will hold a Black and White Gala on Thursday April 20, at The Woodlands in Wilkes-Barre. This is a Red Hat event, however, the Queens’ Council has decided to change the colors of the day from the traditional red and purple to black and white.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Entertainment, door prizes and vendors are being planned. Red Hatters are invited to bring female guests.

Announcements and registration forms have been sent to area Red Hat Queens. The cost is $30 per person which is due at registration. The deadline for reservations is April 1st with no exceptions. Additional information is available from Mary Reynolds at (570)362-0308.

