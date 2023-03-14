Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Judge approves release of 123 names in Archdiocese sexual abuse report

By WMAR STAFF,

5 days ago
A report on the Archdiocese of Baltimore's alleged coverup of sexual abuse is one step closer to being released.

On Tuesday Baltimore Circuit judge Robert Taylor Jr. ruled on redactions proposed by the Maryland Attorney General's Office and Archdiocese.

Taylor said 220 names were submitted for consideration. Specific references to 60 of them were ordered to be eliminated, including their names and titles.

RELATED: Judge to release redacted AG report on Archdiocese sexual abuse allegations

The names of 37 other individuals will also be redacted, although their names could eventually be disclosed.

Taylor chose to first give them an opportunity to explain why their names should continue to be withheld.

Despite the names not being in the initial report, references of them will be included.

Meanwhile the judge approved the revealing of 123 names. Of them, 91 are already dead, and 21 others were not part of secretive grand jury proceedings. The other 11, according to the Attorney General's Office, are not classified in the report as being accused of sexual abuse, covering it up, silencing victims, or helping out the accused.

Once these steps are taken the Attorney General's Office is free to release the report, which has been a longtime coming for victims and advocacy groups, who've alleged decades of abuse within the Archdiocese.

MORE: Victim reacts to the Archdiocese of Baltimore reports to be unsealed

