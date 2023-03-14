UPDATE: Evacuation order for parts of Oceano lifted

UPDATE (Wed., March 15) - Evacuation orders and warnings for Oceano residents north and south of the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and near the Oceano Lagoon have been lifted.

However, San Luis Obispo County emergency officials warn that due to ground saturation and water levels in the creek, flooding is still a possibility with future storms.

The American Red Cross shelter located at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building has been closed.

___

(Tues., March 14, 2023) - An evacuation warning has turned to an order for Oceano residents near the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and Oceano Lagoon.

The County of San Luis Obispo announced just after 1 p.m. Tuesday that people in the evacuation area should leave now and get to higher ground.

The affected areas include South of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee and near the Oceano Lagoon including:

All areas south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Channel for one mile and west of Highway 1

North and East of Strand Way and River Avenue

South of Pier Avenue to the ocean

East to the railroad tracks, along the tracks and back up to Pier Avenue.



An American Red Cross Shelter is now open at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo. Pets are welcome.

Anyone needing help getting to the shelter can call (805) 543-2444.

For more information, click here .