Kentucky bill banning 'gray machines' passes Senate

The Senate has passed a House bill to outlaw so-called "gray machines," which resemble slot machines, in Kentucky.

The bill passed in a 29-6 vote. Supporters of the games argue there's a degree of input that makes them "skill games" and not gambling.

"We are obviously very disappointed in this decision," said Wes Jackson, President of the Kentucky Merchant and Amusement Coalition (KY MAC). "Once again, hypocrisy has won the day in Frankfort. It's clear that some lawmakers are committed to putting the requests of one constituent, Churchill Downs Inc., over the needs of thousands of their constituents who are relying on the income of legal skill games. We thank those lawmakers, in both chambers, who voted against HB594, standing up for Kentucky small businesses in the process."

A similar bill narrowly failed last year, but this year's House voted it through two-to-one.

The bill now heads to Gov. Beshear's desk.