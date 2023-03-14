Open in App
GMA

2 Lunchables approved for National School Lunch Program

By Kelly McCarthy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKWgl_0lIot5HH00

Lunchables are ready for their first day of school .

In tandem with the National School Lunch Program , the ready-to-eat packaged Lunchables kits, made by Kraft Heinz, have been approved to be served in schools for the first time.

"Ahead of the 2023-2024 school year, school administrators are now able to purchase two top-selling Lunchables offerings: Turkey and Cheddar, and Extra Cheesy Pizza," a representative for Kraft Heinz told "Good Morning America" in a statement.

The approved kits are made with a specialized recipe that adds protein and whole grains, which is intended to keep kids powered throughout the day. The new Lunchables also have reduced saturated fat and sodium, and a larger serving size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4WuW_0lIot5HH00
Kraft Heinz - PHOTO: Two Lunchables will be available through the National School Lunch Program for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to Kraft Heinz, part of being approved by the National School Lunch Program means the lunches will provide "more wholesome options to students for purchase or through the free school lunch program."

Beyond its debut in cafeterias, Lunchables also announced it is concept-testing adding fruits into products sold in retail stores later this year.

The company also said it recently reduced the salt and oil ingredients in the Lunchables cracker itself.

"At Kraft Heinz, we are transforming from the inside out, with innovation as one of our key drivers of growth. Lunchables K-8 is the latest example of growing and expanding the core of our Kraft Heinz portfolio," the company representative told "GMA." "This new NSLP-approved Lunchables checks both boxes -- we renovated the nutrition profile by adding more whole grains and protein and are leveraging new channels to better meet unmet needs."

