Colorado Springs, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding you to check your smoke alarms

By Jaleesia Fobbs,

5 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said changing the clocks for Daylight Savings Time is also a good reminder to check the batteries in smoke alarms.

CSFD

CSFD said working smoke alarms save lives:

  • Make sure you have a working smoke alarm on every level of your home and in each sleeping area.
  • Test your smoke alarms monthly.
  • Smoke alarms that do not have self-encased batteries need to have the battery replaced at least once a year.
  • Replace any smoke alarms that are older than 10 years.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, people who are hard of hearing or deaf can use special alarms that have strobe lights and bed shakers.

For more information on smoke alarms, click here.

