Boardman man learns sentence in latest domestic case

By Chelsea Simeon,

5 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was sentenced in an abduction case.

Brian Moffo, 40, was found guilty of obstructing official business in the case. He was ordered to serve two years of non-reporting probation and to pay fines and restitution. As part of his probation, he was ordered to have drug and alcohol assessments as well as attend anger management classes, according to court records.

Police arrested Moffo last month after they were called to a home on Beechwood Drive, where a woman had reportedly been injured after being restrained from leaving.

Police say Moffo “obstructed, hindered, delayed and lied to officers,” so they had to force entry into the residence, according to a police report.

When inside, the officers found the victim in the attic. The victim said she had been forced into the attic by Moffo.

Moffo was on parole at the time.

He has been in court several times before, including last year when he was involved in a fight with his son . He pleaded those charges down to obstructing official business and possession of drugs last July.

Moffo has faced several domestic violence charges over the years , including some that date back 18 years. In many of those cases, he pleaded guilty or no contest to lesser charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy