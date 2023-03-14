Open in App
Riverside County, CA
See more from this location?
KESQ News Channel 3

Board OKs series of changes to Riverside County’s cannabis ordinance

By City News Service,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13n5Kj_0lIor88i00

The Board of Supervisors today tentatively approved a series of proposed changes to Riverside County's commercial cannabis ordinance, establishing avenues for the revocation of licenses due to non-operation, loosening regulations on signage and permitting marijuana manufacturing in previously restricted zones.

The proposed changes to Ordinance No. 348, the "Commercial Cannabis Activities" regulatory apparatus, were prompted by requests from different supervisors, as well as changes in state policies. The 5-0 vote Tuesday followed a first reading of the amendments. Another vote is scheduled before the end of the month to formally approve the revised ordinance.

One of the most significant adjustments to the ordinance was instigated by board Chairman Kevin Jeffries, who has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with cannabis operators that have received county licenses and reached development agreements locally but have not made any progress toward opening their doors.

The chairman's frustrations have stemmed, in part, from a stipulation that operators be at least 1,000 feet apart. When a permit-holder has been granted the freedom to begin a sales or distribution business but doesn't move forward, allowing the site to languish, other prospective operators are prevented from establishing their outlets there due to the buffer zone requirement.

"I'm looking for a way to kick them in the butt," Jeffries said ahead of Tuesday's vote.

Transportation & Land Management Agency officials said that one of the problems has been some operators acquire their county permits but delay obtaining their cannabis sales licenses from the state.

"They must make an effort to file with the state,'' Supervisor Karen Spiegel said.

Based on a combined motion from her and Supervisor Chuck Washington, an amendment to the ordinance was added stating that operators must submit applications to the California Department of Cannabis Control within 60 days of obtaining a conditional use permit from the county. There was no deadline set for when the state processes and approves or denies an application, which TLMA officials acknowledged can take almost a year.

The revised ordinance would allow a permit to be revoked if a "certificate of occupancy (for a sales or distribution site) has not been obtained within two years of obtaining an approved conditional use permit."

A provision sought by Supervisor Karen Spiegel was that cannabis operators have a minimum of 15 parking spaces -- or alternately one space per 200 square feet of building area -- available, where prior requirements were less stringent. Spiegel in 2021 contended with a controversial cannabis dispensary in the community of Coronita, an unincorporated area situated virtually inside the city of Corona, where many residents complained about traffic going in and out of the site.

Another modification to the ordinance relates to where differently classified cannabis manufacturers can legally operate, based on a recent policy implemented by the CDCC.

Currently, manufacturers that conduct "infusion of oils and other product add-ons" are restricted to operating in areas zoned only for light industry, as are manufacturers engaged in "packing and repackaging of products.'' The board voted to align with the state, permitting these activities in areas zoned for commercial activity, not just industrial.

The supervisors also said yes to permitting outlets to utilize "illuminated wall signs'' outside their establishments. There has been a prohibition on electrified signage, but TLMA asked to dispense with the restriction and instead only require cannabis operators to abide by "the county's standard signage requirements for a commercial business, which includes lighted signs."

Since 2020, the board has granted 23 conditional use permits for cannabis businesses in unincorporated communities, seven of which have opened their doors. In addition to Coronita, operations have been authorized in Bermuda Dunes, East Hemet, Green Acres, Highgrove, Mead Valley, Temescal Valley, Thousand Palms and Winchester.

Ordinance No. 348 began with the county's 2018 Marijuana Comprehensive Regulatory Framework, which provided steps that prospective businesses must take to be eligible for permits. Safety and health safeguards are part of the regulatory stipulations.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Board OKs series of changes to Riverside County’s cannabis ordinance appeared first on KESQ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Riverside County, CA newsLocal Riverside County, CA
Desert X installation near Palm Springs tagged by county code enforcement as public nuisance
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Suspected DUI Driver Barricades Inside Vehicle at Pursuit Termination
Ontario, CA1 day ago
DUI suspect arrested after standoff, pursuit in Riverside County
Ontario, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Southern California mayor, a fierce critic of state housing mandates, lives in affordable housing
Huntington Beach, CA2 days ago
Why This California Inland Empire City Is Considered the ‘Next Frontier’ for Industrial
Victorville, CA2 days ago
California To Open New In-N-Out Burger
Redlands, CA17 hours ago
Newport Beach cracks down on fractional home ownership model
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
New legislation streamlines expungement for Californians with older convictions
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
LVPD concealed carry weapon applications cause a divide
La Verne, CA2 days ago
Ridley-Thomas public corruption trial drags County Supervisor Janice Hahn into the conversation
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Man dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Palm Springs releases hundreds of pages of archived documents on Section 14 and Frank Bogert
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
After receiving Section 8 vouchers, unhoused residents in LA still struggle to find housing
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Drivers continue dangerous flooded wash crossing, city officials respond
Palm Springs, CA3 days ago
Officials monitor San Clemente hillside after slide, evacuations
San Clemente, CA3 days ago
San Bernardino mountain residents race to stop snow melt from flooding homes
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Fontana Police Department will hold DUI checkpoint
Fontana, CA2 days ago
Driver, vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in Loma Linda
Loma Linda, CA2 days ago
College of the Desert Trustee Fred Jandt to resign at the end of March
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Former inmates getting a second chance with the Buffalo Hand Crew
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
In-N-Out Has Launched a Burger Truck Serving Mini Double-Doubles
Ventura, CA4 days ago
Charges filed against DHS man for alleged possession of drugs, AR-15
Desert Hot Springs, CA2 days ago
Woman is killed in hit-and-run collision in Ontario; police seek suspect
Ontario, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy