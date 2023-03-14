Open in App
Cherry Hill, NJ
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Convicted Bank Robber From PA Admits Holding Up Two NJ Banks in Three Days

By Jerry DeMarco,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gcuj3_0lIoqe4O00
Leon I. Stanford Photo Credit: CAMDEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

A convicted bank robber who spent 10 years behind bars is headed back to prison after admitting on Tuesday that he held up two Camden County banks in three days.

Leon I. Stanford, 54, of Wilkes Barre handed tellers notes demanding money at both the TD Bank in Oaklyn on Feb. 22, 2020 and at the Republic Bank in Cherry Hill on Feb. 24, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

Witnesses at the banks in Oaklyn and Cherry Hill described seeing the robber flee the area in the same white Saturn van used in both holdups, the U.S. attorney said on March 14.

Surveillance cameras captured partial license-plate characters that helped investigators identify him as the robber, Sellinger said.

A background check turned up guilty-plea convictions in 2010 for robbing a Citizens Bank of $4,090 and a Choice One Federal Credit Union of $920 – also over a span of three days -- in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Stanford was arrested soon after by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force’s Camden Division.

Stanford, who originally hails from the Atlantic City area, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in exchange for his pleas. He was out after eight under supervised release, according to federal Bureau of Prisons records.

U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez scheduled sentencing on the latest convictions for July 18.

Sellinger, meanwhile, credited special agents of the FBI in Philadelphia, members of the New York/New Jersey U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force Camden Division, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and police in Oaklyn and Cherry Hill for the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristen M. Harberg.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Meth, Pot Seized From Wanted NJ Woman In Lehigh Valley Car Crash: Police
Forks Township, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia’s Banks charged with murder of Millville man
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
NJ man sentenced for torching cop car in Center City during 2020 civil unrest
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlantic City Councilman In Bigger Trouble Now, Charged By Feds With Voter, Unemployment Fraud
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Suspect Charged, Victim Identified in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
North Philadelphia Man Sentenced to 110-Months in Federal Prison As Maker of Illegal M-1000 Style Devices
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Cemetery Celebration Turns Deadly: Gunfire Kills 1, Wounds Another In MontCo
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Officials: Suspect arrested minutes after shooting, killing man on Atlantic City boardwalk
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Philadelphia man charged with scamming Jackson Township couple
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Suspected Philly Robber Found Armed In Bucks County, Cops Claim
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting of Man in Camden
Camden, NJ22 hours ago
Philadelphia man shot 21 times in case of mistaken identity; killer still at large
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
Washington Township man charged in narcotics trafficking network
Washington Township, NJ2 days ago
14 charged in huge N.J.-Philly narcotics probe that netted guns, drugs, $300K in cash
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Sicklerville Man Killed Friday Night on Camden's Fairview Street
Sicklerville, NJ22 hours ago
Mercer County Man, 29, Shot Dead In Atlantic City
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Multiple Individuals Arrested As Result of Long-Term Complex Investigation; $300,000 in Currency Was Seized Along With Large Amounts of Cocaine, Other Drugs
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Berks Taxi Driver Killer Learns His Sentence
Reading, PA2 days ago
Gunman Opens Fire While Being Kicked Out Of Philadelphia Hookah Lounge: Reports
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Atlantic City Woman Convicted Of Looting During George Floyd Riots
Atlantic City, NJ3 days ago
Allentown Police Launch Homicide Probe, ID Victim
Allentown, PA2 days ago
Man Shot to Death in Car in City's Eastwick Neighborhood
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philadelphia pair sent to prison for brutal road rage assault caught on video in Jenkintown
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Police: Man shot dead in car; 3 suspects spotted fleeing outside Southwest Philly apartments
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Coatesville Man Convicted Of Choking Teen Girlfriend Unconscious
Coatesville, PA2 days ago
FBI: Suspect threatened to detonate explosive device during Philadelphia bank robbery
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Philadelphia Man Arrested In Fatal Camden County Shooting
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
1 dead, 4 injured in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy