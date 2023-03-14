Sewer suspects captured after plunging into Ohio river to evade police

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Two people are in custody after authorities pulled them out of a Dayton sewer Tuesday.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies tried to make a traffic stop around 11 a.m. near Siebenthaler Avenue and Deweese Parkway.
Two people ran away, jumped into a river, ran through the woods, and went into a sewer pipe.
Deputies say one of the people had a gun and was heard saying they would not go back to prison.
The two were caught in a sewer on Sandhurst Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from several agencies and used a robot to find the suspects.
Both are being held on felony warrants and could face additional charges.
