'It’s just a mess': 155 active water leaks on the Peninsula, city short on crews

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - There are 155 active water leaks currently in the Newport News Waterworks service area, some of which date back to October of 2022, according to city officials.

The service area includes Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York County, and some of James City County.

One of those leaks is on South Fallon Court in Hampton.

Resident Curtis Wright said he first contacted the city a month ago.

“I’ve just never seen anything like this before, seeing the water run from underneath the asphalt to the curb," Wright said. "It was just running right down a steady stream on both sides of the street.”

A city spokesperson told News 3 they are aware of the leak, but due to it not being an emergency and Newport News Waterworks being short on crews, residents will have to wait.

Newport News Waterworks has 86 openings out of 352 positions, which means they're operating around 75%.

"We are on a massive hiring spree," said Director of Human Resources Allison Dichoso.

Brian Slater works for Newport News Waterworks. He said the job is a tough one to fill.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult," said Slater. "We’re willing to accept on an entry-level and train anybody for these positions.”

Still, as water flows on South Fallon Court, resident Clinton Moore told New 3 he is frustrated.

“It’s just a mess," Moore said.

