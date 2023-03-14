Open in App
Newport News, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

'It’s just a mess': 155 active water leaks on the Peninsula, city short on crews

By Ellen Ice,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vlb6A_0lIopKZl00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - There are 155 active water leaks currently in the Newport News Waterworks service area, some of which date back to October of 2022, according to city officials.

The service area includes Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York County, and some of James City County.

One of those leaks is on South Fallon Court in Hampton.

Resident Curtis Wright said he first contacted the city a month ago.

“I’ve just never seen anything like this before, seeing the water run from underneath the asphalt to the curb," Wright said. "It was just running right down a steady stream on both sides of the street.”

A city spokesperson told News 3 they are aware of the leak, but due to it not being an emergency and Newport News Waterworks being short on crews, residents will have to wait.

Newport News Waterworks has 86 openings out of 352 positions, which means they're operating around 75%.

"We are on a massive hiring spree," said Director of Human Resources Allison Dichoso.

Brian Slater works for Newport News Waterworks. He said the job is a tough one to fill.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult," said Slater. "We’re willing to accept on an entry-level and train anybody for these positions.”

Still, as water flows on South Fallon Court, resident Clinton Moore told New 3 he is frustrated.

“It’s just a mess," Moore said.

If you're interested in applying for Newport News Waterworks, click here for more information.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newport News, VA newsLocal Newport News, VA
3 adult males injured, hospitalized following shooting in Williamsburg: Police
Williamsburg, VA7 hours ago
Civilians invited to hiring events at naval installations across Hampton Roads
Newport News, VA2 days ago
HII celebrates 200 graduates from Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School
Hampton, VA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CANny creations catch the eyes of mallgoers in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA6 hours ago
6 displaced following house fire on Midfield St. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
41-mile trail on abandoned rail corridor would link 5 Hampton Roads cities
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
Over 50 firefighters respond to overnight 2-alarm fire at Suffolk coffee distribution center
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Man injured following shooting on Aberdeen Rd. in Hampton
Hampton, VA20 hours ago
1 year later: Changes noticed after deadly shooting outside Chicho’s in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA18 hours ago
Colley Pharmacy among several Ghent businesses hanging up 'closing' signs
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Flames engulf Virginia Beach home at the Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
2 local real estate companies merge
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Man dies after shooting on Frederick Blvd. in Portsmouth: Police
Portsmouth, VA19 hours ago
James City County to offer CERT training in April
Williamsburg, VA3 days ago
10 On Your Side Success: Local auto shop steps in to help woman after trash truck wrecks car
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Suffolk approves new traffic enforcement cameras
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
Health advisory in effect for area of Great Bridge Lock following massive sewage spill
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Vehicle drives through storefront of Elizabeth City pet grooming business
Elizabeth City, NC2 days ago
Former commonwealth's attorney explains the slippery slope of prosecuting kids
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
‘It was horrible; I have never seen such disregard for life’: Witnesses recall moment when child was fatally struck in hit-and-run
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
'One Pill Can Kill' billboard unveiled in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Woman will stand trial after deadly confrontation with police in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA12 hours ago
Cars 'mistakenly ticketed' on Granby St. ahead of Saint Patrick's Day parade
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
'Reckless' in Richmond: Dirt bikers rode past the wrong person
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Norfolk daycare owner to be sentenced on child neglect charges
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk expands Family Maternity Center
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Police chase from Suffolk ends with crash in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Norfolk trash truck hits woman’s parked car; city won’t pay for repairs
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
3 Virginia hospital workers charged with murder in death of Irvo Otieno
Petersburg, VA2 days ago
Crash, downed power pole closes portion of Fox Hill Rd in Hampton
Hampton, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy