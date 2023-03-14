‘Citadel,’ Amazon’s Pricey and Troubled Drama, Renewed for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Citadel, the expensive and troubled drama from the Russo brothers that has been in the works since 2018, is getting a second chapter.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden has been renewed for a second season ahead of its April 28 debut. It’s unclear how many episodes season two will feature; the freshman run will consist of a mere six episodes. The news comes after the series debuted with a clip and keynote this month at South by Southwest.

Amazon and reps for the Russos’ AGBO declined to comment as sources say deals have not yet been finalized.

The global event series was first announced in mid-2018 when Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke unveiled plans for the “large-scope, multi-layered international event series.” From Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel has already spawned an Indian adaptation as Amazon hopes the spy drama can become an all-important fully owned franchise for the streamer.

While Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was greenlit by Salke’s predecessors, Citadel is a make-or-break moment for the exec, who added MGM to her purview earlier this year.

As The Hollywood Reporter reported last September, the budget for Citadel has ballooned to north of $200 million following rounds of reshoots after half of the show’s creative team departed amid creative differences. The series currently on track to become the second-most-expensive show ever made, trailing only The Rings of Power.

Among the changes, Citadel parted ways with showrunner Josh Appelbaum and director Brian Kirk and the Russos hired David Weil, the creator of Amazon’s recently concluded drama Hunters, to take over the show, provide a more grounded take and oversee $75 million in reshoots to a budget that was already earmarked at $160 million.

Sources say Weil will remain as showrunner for season two, with the Russos expected to direct multiple episodes.

Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, revealed at SXSW that Citadel marked the first time in her two-decade career that she received pay parity.

