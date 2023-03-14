Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council approves measure to replace playground equipment at John Stiff Park

By David Gay,

5 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved an award to replace a playground within John Stiff Memorial Park.

According to the agenda transmittal memo, which accompanied Tuesday’s agenda, the city of Amarillo awarded $144,889.85 to Child’s Play, Inc. for the replacement of playground equipment at John Stiff Memorial Park.

Officials said that the project consists of “a turn-key replacement” of the equipment within a portion of the park. The quote for the installation includes:

  • Deconstruction, removal and proper disposal of the existing playground equipment;
  • Installation of playground equipment;
  • ADA inspections/reviews;
  • CPSI inspection;
  • All associated design works;
  • Insurance;
  • Bonds;
  • Any miscellaneous site work required to complete installation.

