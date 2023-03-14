Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
92.3 The Fan

Browns agree to terms with linebacker Sione Takitaki to return in 2023

By Daryl Ruiter,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TGXH_0lIokeHm00

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns and Sione Takitaki came to terms on a contract for the linebacker to return in 2023.

Takitaki, selected in the third round – No. 80 overall – in the 2019 NFL Draft, saw his fourth season in 2022 come to an end in early December when he suffered a torn ACL.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com first reported the agreement, which is for 2.6 million this year.

Takitaki has started 29 of 57 games he’s appeared in for the Browns where he has combined to tally 203 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five QB hits, two forced fumbles plus a fumble recovery, pass defensed and an interception that he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
4 best NFL free agents still available to round out Browns roster
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Four Cleveland Browns With Contract Changes On March 17th
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Looks to be in Recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr.
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Marcus Mariota lands new backup QB job
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Bears release veteran quarterback
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Jerome Bettis Jr., son of Notre Dame and NFL legend, receives Fighting Irish offer, planning Oregon Ducks visit
Eugene, OR2 days ago
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game
Columbia, MO2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly in Escrow on a $64 Million Los Angeles Manse
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
NFL rumors: Colts signed the perfect QB to back-up Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Man shot about 70 times while standing on front porch of Philadelphia home
Philadelphia, PA6 days ago
Chaminade Julienne High School loses in the final seconds of Division II state semifinals
Dayton, OH2 days ago
CBS Grades Steelers' Free Agency Signings
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Ready falls to Akron Buchtel in OHSAA Division II boys basketball state semifinal
Akron, OH2 days ago
Steelers' Alex Highsmith Has A New Dance Partner Twice A Year After Splash AFC North Signing In 2023 Free Agency
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Africentric drops OHSAA Division III boys basketball state semifinal in double overtime
Ottawa, OH1 day ago
Former Browns’ QBs, Brissett and Mayfield, move on to new teams: Crowquill
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
The Mayor of Richmond Heights and Council Ignore Plea to Acknowledge First Black Woman Who Served as Mayor of the City
Richmond Heights, OH1 day ago
Harvest Prep's run ends in lopsided OHSAA Division III state semifinal loss
Dayton, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy