Browns agree to terms with linebacker Sione Takitaki to return in 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns and Sione Takitaki came to terms on a contract for the linebacker to return in 2023.

Takitaki, selected in the third round – No. 80 overall – in the 2019 NFL Draft, saw his fourth season in 2022 come to an end in early December when he suffered a torn ACL.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com first reported the agreement, which is for 2.6 million this year.

Takitaki has started 29 of 57 games he’s appeared in for the Browns where he has combined to tally 203 tackles, 2.0 sacks, five QB hits, two forced fumbles plus a fumble recovery, pass defensed and an interception that he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.