Nasal Tumors in Dogs: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

The cause of the condition is not entirely certain. However, some of the following factors seem to cause the condition :
Genetic
Environmental
Pollutants in urban environments
Exposure to cigarette smoke
Additionally, medium and large-sized dogs seem more at risk of the condition than smaller pups. Also, older dogs and dogs with long noses develop the condition more than usual.
Treatments for Nasal Tumors in Dogs
Generally, your vet will use imaging techniques to diagnose the condition. For example, X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs can all be used. These allow your vet to examine any tumors. Next, cell samples and biopsies will be used.
Usually, treatment involves radiation therapy. This procedure will help reduce symptoms and pain. Your vet will help guide you and your dog through the process.
Unfortunately, the condition is hard to cure. Although treatment can help increase a dog’s quality of life. Additionally, medication has been proven to help reduce pain. As always, if your vet prescribes your dog any medicine, make sure to stick to the correct dose and frequency instructions. Also, complete the full course of medicine.
Have you ever cared for a dog who suffered from this condition? How did your vet help your dog recover? Let us know in the comments section below.
Comments / 0