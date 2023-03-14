German Flatts fatal crash may have been caused by medical emergency: Investigation ongoing

New York State Police believe a medical emergency may have been the cause behind a fatal crash that took place on state Route 5S in German Flatts on Monday.

At 7:57 p.m. on Monday, March 13, troopers responded to a crash on a stretch of Route 5S just east of East Main Street.

An initial investigation revealed a Toyota RAV4 driving east swerved into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Jeep Cherokee, then struck guide rails on both shoulders of the road before erupting into flames, with its driver trapped inside.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said authorities are still working to positively identify the driver, who they believe may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

None of the three people who were in the Cherokee at the time of the crash — two passengers in addition to the driver — were injured.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by Herkimer and Mohawk police departments, German Flatts, Mohawk and East Herkimer fire departments, as well as MOVAC Ambulance and NYS Department of Transportation.

The investigation is ongoing.