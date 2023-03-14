Open in App
German Flatts, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Times Telegram

German Flatts fatal crash may have been caused by medical emergency: Investigation ongoing

By Brandon Whiting, Times Telegram,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ofDAH_0lIojzXa00

New York State Police believe a medical emergency may have been the cause behind a fatal crash that took place on state Route 5S in German Flatts on Monday.

At 7:57 p.m. on Monday, March 13, troopers responded to a crash on a stretch of Route 5S just east of East Main Street.

An initial investigation revealed a Toyota RAV4 driving east swerved into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Jeep Cherokee, then struck guide rails on both shoulders of the road before erupting into flames, with its driver trapped inside.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers said authorities are still working to positively identify the driver, who they believe may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

None of the three people who were in the Cherokee at the time of the crash — two passengers in addition to the driver — were injured.

New York State Police were assisted at the scene by Herkimer and Mohawk police departments, German Flatts, Mohawk and East Herkimer fire departments, as well as MOVAC Ambulance and NYS Department of Transportation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sheriff: 6-year-old boy falls through ice, dies
Mcgrath, MN5 days ago
Baton Rouge man in custody in connection with Georgia man found dead in rug
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in Louisiana Arrests Man Suspected of Possession of Synthetic Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, and Other Crimes
Natchitoches, LA5 days ago
Boy, 6, drowns after falling through ice on Minnesota lake
Mcgrath, MN5 days ago
Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Declared In These NY Counties
New York City, NY6 days ago
Winter storm winds looming, bringing evening power outage worries
Newark, NJ5 days ago
Stay Alert: NY and NJ Declare State of Emergency Due to Snow and High Winds
New York City, NY5 days ago
Upstate Man Captures 1 in a Million Sighting on Dashboard Cam
Palenville, NY4 days ago
List of school closings, delays for NY, NJ as nor’easter blows through
New York City, NY5 days ago
Up to a foot of snow expected in northern NYC suburbs
New York City, NY5 days ago
Biggest Storm of Season? Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in Central New York
Oneida, NY6 days ago
Two Arrested for Human Trafficking, Gas Prices Up, I-26 Bridge Work Begins
Weaverville, NC5 days ago
Alligator Found Inside North Carolina Attic
Wilmington, NC5 days ago
Freezing Cold Temperatures to impact Northwest Georgia
Peachtree City, GA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy