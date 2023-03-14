Open in App
South Carolina State
SCBCA state baseball rankings, March 13

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Monday for the South Carolina High School League. We have the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD.

SCHSL Class 5A:

1. Berkeley
2. West Ashley
3. Lexington
4. River Bluff
5. Clover
6. Blythewood
7. Summerville
8. Fort Mill
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Boiling Springs

SCHSL Class 4A:

1. South Florence
2. May River
3. Greenville
4. James Island
5. AC Flora
6. Airport
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Hartsville
9. Greenwood
10. Lugoff-Elgin

SCHSL Class 3A:

1. Clinton
2. Brookland-Cayce
3. Blue Ridge
4. Hanahan
5. Chapman
6. Seneca
7. Aynor
8. Dreher
9. Crescent
10. Powdersville

SCHSL Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate
2. Andrew Jackson
3. Gray Collegiate
4. Mid Carolina
5. Strom Thurmond
6. Woodland
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Blacksburg
9. Ninety-Six
10. Bishop England

SCHSL Class 1A:

1. Southside Christian
2. Lake View
3. Christ Church
4. Johnsonville
5. Latta
6. St. Joseph’s
7. Lewisville
8. Whitmire
9. Dixie
10. Lamar

