SCBCA state baseball rankings, March 13

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association state rankings came out on Monday for the South Carolina High School League. We have the Top 10 in each class with our local teams in BOLD.

SCHSL Class 5A:

1. Berkeley

2. West Ashley

3. Lexington

4. River Bluff

5. Clover

6. Blythewood

7. Summerville

8. Fort Mill

9. Ashley Ridge

10. Boiling Springs

SCHSL Class 4A:

1. South Florence

2. May River

3. Greenville

4. James Island

5. AC Flora

6. Airport

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Hartsville

9. Greenwood

10. Lugoff-Elgin

SCHSL Class 3A:

1. Clinton

2. Brookland-Cayce

3. Blue Ridge

4. Hanahan

5. Chapman

6. Seneca

7. Aynor

8. Dreher

9. Crescent

10. Powdersville

SCHSL Class 2A:

1. Oceanside Collegiate

2. Andrew Jackson

3. Gray Collegiate

4. Mid Carolina

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Woodland

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Blacksburg

9. Ninety-Six

10. Bishop England

SCHSL Class 1A:

1. Southside Christian

2. Lake View

3. Christ Church

4. Johnsonville

5. Latta

6. St. Joseph’s

7. Lewisville

8. Whitmire

9. Dixie

10. Lamar

