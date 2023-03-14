Car catches fire on Elm Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were sent to Elm Street in Northampton to put out a car fire early Tuesday afternoon.

When they arrived, firefighters could see heavy smoke and the car in flames. According to the Northampton Fire Department, the fire was contained to the original vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Elm Street was closed for a period of time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.