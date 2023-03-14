Car catches fire on Elm Street in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were sent to Elm Street in Northampton to put out a car fire early Tuesday afternoon. LIST: Road closures due to trees and power lines down during snow storm
When they arrived, firefighters could see heavy smoke and the car in flames. According to the Northampton Fire Department, the fire was contained to the original vehicle and no injuries were reported.
Elm Street was closed for a period of time. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
