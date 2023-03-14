Open in App
Raleigh, WV
abc27 News

Wanted West Virginia man apprehended in Raleigh

5 days ago

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV. ( WFXR ) — On March 10th, the Greenbriar County Sheriff’s Office reported that a West Virginia man wanted for armed robbery and grand larceny was taken into custody without incident.

Hunter Ross Thompson was believed to be armed and dangerous in late February after fleeing from law enforcement. After a two-week-long search and a multi-agency investigation, Thompson is currently being held in the Raleigh area pending extradition back to West Virginia where he will face felony charges.

The Greenbriar Valley Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the United States Marshals Service assisted the Greenbriar County Sherriff’s Office with the investigation.

WFXR News will continue to update you with any new information as it is released.

