Tammy Williams – A passion for service. Remarkable Women Finalist 2023

Lubbock, Texas

Tammy Williams was nominated by a co-worker and here is what they had to say about her.

“Tammy is UMC’s Executive VP and Chief Nursing Officer. She oversees with skill and clarity, the entirety of nursing practice in our health system. Specific to her nomination, Tammy perservered through the pandemic and since, with a very patient-centered laser focus. Tammy was (and is) in contact with the hospital 24/7 as she feels her responsibility profoundly. Tammy was “on board” throughout the endless months and surges of COVID – making rapid, effective, innovative decisions as patient volumes soared along with employee distress. She served our City Health Department and state agencies without fail. Tammy is always fair and just. Her committment to our patients and staff never waivers. She serves on community boards, and actively supports all local nursing constituents, nursing schools, etc. Amid the constant challenges facing hospitals, including staff fatigue and turnover, the highest praise I can extend is this. Tammy is highly reliable, depended on by UMC leadership, and tremendously influential – for the benefit of our system and community. She works for the betterment of people. And service is definitely her passion.

Congratulations Tammy!

