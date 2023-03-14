Open in App
Columbia, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Mexico Gravel Road blocked off following shots-fired call

By Ryan Shiner,

5 days ago
Chris Bryant/KMIZ
Shell casings were found near the Mystic Pines Townhomes on Tuesday in north Columbia.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuwGF_0lIocdgj00
Chris Bryant/KMIZ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbaBC_0lIocdgj00
Chris Bryant/KMIZ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZltPv_0lIocdgj00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Streets were blocked off by police Tuesday afternoon in northern Columbia following a shots-fired call to the area.

Mexico Gravel Road and Pioneer Road near the Mystic Pine Townhomes were blocked off by Columbia police.

Police tape and shell casings were seen in the area. There were at least 18 markers on the ground, according to an ABC 17 News reporter on the scene. Nine police vehicles, as well as a K-9 unit were seen.

The parking lot to a townhome and the street directly in front of it is blocked off.

An official with the Columbia Police Department said there’s no active threat to the community. No arrests have been made. Property damage was not immediately visible. The investigation is ongoing. Suspect information was not released.

This story is developing.

The post Mexico Gravel Road blocked off following shots-fired call appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

