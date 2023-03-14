Fort Wayne’s Alvaro named ECHL Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Matt Alvaro of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 6-12.



Alvaro scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in three games last week.



The 26-year-old scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-4 win over Wheeling on Friday and in a 6-5 victory at the Nailers on Saturday, and picked up two assists in a 6-2 loss to Indy on Sunday.



A native of Toronto, Ontario, Alvaro has tallied 33 points (12g-21a) in 44 games with the Komets this season.



Alvaro has recorded 76 points (33g-43a) in 111 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.



Prior to turning pro, Alvaro posted 51 points (18g-33a) in 123 career games at the University of Vermont and 63 points (21g-42a) in 118 career games with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.



On behalf of Matt Alvaro, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco , the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.



Runner-Up: Zach O’Brien, Newfoundland (3 gp, 1g, 5a, 6 pts.).



Also Nominated : Jake McLaughlin (Kansas City), Carter Robertson (Rapid City), Evan Barratt (Reading), Conlan Keenan (Toledo) and Brent Beaudoin (Worcester).

