Open in App
Fort Wayne, IN
See more from this location?
WANE 15

Fort Wayne’s Alvaro named ECHL Player of the Week

By ECHL Media Relations,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg5QE_0lIobi4900

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Matt Alvaro of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 6-12.

Alvaro scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 26-year-old scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-4 win over Wheeling on Friday and in a 6-5 victory at the Nailers on Saturday, and picked up two assists in a 6-2 loss to Indy on Sunday.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Alvaro has tallied 33 points (12g-21a) in 44 games with the Komets this season.

Alvaro has recorded 76 points (33g-43a) in 111 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.

Prior to turning pro, Alvaro posted 51 points (18g-33a) in 123 career games at the University of Vermont and 63 points (21g-42a) in 118 career games with Youngstown of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Matt Alvaro, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco , the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Zach O’Brien, Newfoundland (3 gp, 1g, 5a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated : Jake McLaughlin (Kansas City), Carter Robertson (Rapid City), Evan Barratt (Reading), Conlan Keenan (Toledo) and Brent Beaudoin (Worcester).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Wayne, IN newsLocal Fort Wayne, IN
Mad Ants whirl past Wisconsin in home finale
Fort Wayne, IN45 minutes ago
Goalie Parenteau re-assigned to Komets
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Komets run on empty in loss at Indy Fuel
Indianapolis, IN19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Christopher Newport’s Barber banks in buzzer beater to win DIII title
Newport News, VA22 hours ago
Huntington North’s Teusch signs with Taylor University track and field
Huntington, IN2 days ago
Woman whose wheelchair was pushed down staircase in viral video: ‘We’re not treated with respect’
Erie, PA2 days ago
President Joe Biden Slips Up After Claiming Oregon's 'Western' Counties Are Seceding To Idaho: 'Muddled & Confused'
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
After deadly shootings, Miami Beach sets spring break curfew
Miami Beach, FL2 hours ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI5 hours ago
Mastodons swept by 14th-ranked Charleston
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Komets dominate third period in comeback win at Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
‘Disturbing’: Son of former NHL player pushes woman’s wheelchair down flight of stairs, video shows
Erie, PA3 days ago
Report: Carroll grad Tranquill joining Chiefs
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Mad Ants stay in playoff hunt with win at Westchester
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
Indiana women open March Madness with rout of Tennessee Tech
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
DeKalb grad Brown leads Michigan to first round victory
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Christopher Newport, Mt. Union advance to DIII Championship
Fort Wayne, IN2 days ago
What’s the oldest city in Indiana?
Vincennes, IN8 hours ago
Trial over Gwyneth Paltrow’s alleged skiing accident to begin next week
Park City, UT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy