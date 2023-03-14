Ru Paul's Drag Race winner Danny Beard appears in the Hollyoaks title sequence for a special cameo

Danny Beard swapped the sparkles for the soap star life as they made their appearance in Hollyoaks on Tuesday evening.

The reigning Ru Paul's Drag Race UK champion even appeared in the show's opening title sequence in a one-off switch-up for the special crossover.

Starring characters Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) and Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), the episode is set in Brighton and sees the reality TV star offer advice to the rekindled couple.

Speaking from the set of the soap, Danny jested that a soap award was 'on the way' following the cameo.

The grand finale of the episode also features an extravagance performance by the star on the Love Boat, which was filmed in the seaside town last month.

In the storyline, the newly-reunited couple Peri and Juliet are enjoying some alone time with a weekend away in the episodes, when they lose all of their belongings.

But to the rescue is Danny's character, who will offer the duo a lift back home to Cheshire.

And giving them some advice during the trip in the unexpected cross-over, the Drag Race star will even perform on the episode.

During filming, a one-off title sequence with Danny included was even recorded to swap out the usual Hollyoaks beginning.

Speaking from the set of the soap as they filmed, Danny shared: 'We are filming a title sequence today. I thought it would be a really good idea and now everyone's on board…. There's a soap award on the way for me I can feel it.'

While actress Niamh was delighted to work with the star, saying: 'Working with Danny Beard was absolutely incredible. Doing the storyline that we are doing, we rarely get laughs, and Danny brought all of them.

'They were an incredible light to set just by being themselves. They were not only fun but very professional too. It was an amazing opportunity and we all feel so lucky to have worked with them.'

In the title sequence, the drag star caught the eye in a bright pink leopard printed skirt and colourful feathered top.

While stars Niamh and Ruby opted for colourful ensembles while filming in one of Brighton's LGBTQ+ bars.

Danny won season four of the UK series, after appearing on Britain's Got Talent in 2021.

It's a much needed respite for characters Peri and Juliet, who finally rekindled their romance in episodes which aired last month.

The on/off pair had previously agreed to put their romance on hold while Juliet undergoes gruelling cancer treatment, but left fans demanding that they rekindle their romance.

Now back on track, the trip to Brighton comes as a time out for Juliet, who is undergoing treatment for her lymphoma.

Fans were thrilled to learn of the Drag Race and Hollyoaks crossover, as the show shared the news to their official Instagram page earlier this month.

'Can't wait!! get these eps here now,' wrote one fan.

While another added: 'That is so cool. I love it! ❤️' and a third added: 'the casting of the century!'