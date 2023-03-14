Patriots add OT depth by signing player they briefly had in 2019

It's not the splash at offensive tackle that many Patriots fans are waiting for, but New England did at least add some depth at the position on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports , the Patriots have signed Calvin Anderson to a two-year deal.

Anderson confirmed his move to Foxborough in a tweet:

As Anderson referenced, he has been in the Patriots organization before. He signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent back in 2019, but his stay was brief, as he was released less than a month later.

Anderson then signed with the New York Jets and spent some time on their practice squad before finding a longer-term home in Denver.

Anderson spent the last three seasons with the Broncos, playing in 41 games and starting 12 of them while serving as a swing tackle, playing both left and right. He started a career-high seven games this past season and graded out as an above-average pass-blocker.

Anderson turns 27 next week. He is listed at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds.