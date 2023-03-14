Open in App
Iowa State
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

VCU vs. Saint Mary's picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament first-round game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago

No. 12 seed VCU and No. 5 seed Saint Mary's face off on Friday in an NCAA Tournament first-round game .

The game is scheduled for 11 a.m. MST and can be seen on TBS.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the contest.

Saint Mary's is a 3.5-point favorite in the game , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Sports Chat Place : Take VCU with the points vs. Saint Mary's

It writes: "I’ll probably take a stab on VCU here. The Rams are hot right now and sitting on a nine-game win streak. VCU has taken out Rhode Island, Fordham, Saint Joseph’s, Richmond, Saint Louis, George Washington, Davidson, Saint Louis and Dayton in succession during that time. As for Saint Mary’s, they couldn’t do much against a tough Gonzaga team in their last game. The Gaels are a sketchy 1-2 in their last trio (with both losses to Gonzaga) but otherwise they’ve been playing well. I think VCU will be able to hang around, however."

Fansided : Go with VCU with the points against Saint Mary's

Vinnie Portell writes: "My favorite pick for this game is the under, but I also like VCU +4.5, considering that the Rams average 0.4 more points per game and allow 2.9 more points per game and it’s not like the Gaels (63rd hardest schedule) played a much more difficult schedule than the Rams (99th hardest). That’s a 2.5 point difference favoring the Gaels, which gives us some wiggle room with a spread that’s two points more than that."

NCAA Tournament schedule, TV: March Madness game times, channels, announcers, how to watch

World Sports Network : Take the under in VCU vs. Saint Mary's game

Tanner Kern writes: "The combination of these two teams is making us lean toward the under. The total is set at 123, which is very low. However, these teams could easily post a total of around 110 points, and we wouldn’t think twice. Saint Mary’s slow pace against a great defensive team in VCU is why we like the under of 123."

NCAA Tournament odds: 2023 March Madness point spreads, money lines, over/unders for games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGfcQ_0lIoXQTv00

FanDuel : Saint Mary's 62, VCU 56

Larry Rupp writes: "It makes it hard to select a victor, but I find myself siding with Saint Mary's. VCU's best win on the season came against a Pittsburgh team that barely made the NCAA Tournament. The Gaels have beaten Gonzaga and lost by only five points to Houston. They have proven they can compete. Saint Mary's has won each of its last five games as a favorite, so back the Gaels to advance here."

March Madness odds: Houston, Kansas, Alabama, Purdue 2023 men's NCAA Tournament favorites

Sportsbook Wire : Saint Mary's 69, VCU 64

It writes: "Saint Mary’s (CA) has put together a 17-13-2 ATS record so far this year. VCU has compiled a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: VCU vs. Saint Mary's picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament first-round game?

