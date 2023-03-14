Open in App
Burlington, VT
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Vermont vs. Marquette picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament first-round game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago

No. 15 seed Vermont and No. 2 seed Marquette face off on Friday in an NCAA Tournament first-round game .

The game is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. MST and can be seen on CBS.

Who will win the game?

Check out these picks and predictions for the contest.

Marquette is a 10.5-point favorite in the game , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Sports Chat Place : Go with Vermont with the points vs. Marquette

It writes: "I may take a stab on Vermont here. We should have a pretty interesting matchup on our hands. The Catamounts are on a nice run these days, taking wins in 15 straight games. Vermont has scored well also, with 70 or more points in 14 straight. As for Marquette, they’ve won nine straight themselves. A lot of those games have been close affairs, however; five of the last eight victories have come by two points or fewer. If Vermont can maintain form for the whole game here, I think they’ve got a solid shot at a cover. Should be a fun one."

Fansided : Take the over in Vermont vs. Marquette game

Iain MacMillan writes: "Marquette also plays at a fast pace of play, ranking 31st in the country in field goal attempts per game. If Vermont wants to keep pace with Marquette, the Catamounts will have to try to match them and increase their pace of play. I’ll take the OVER in this 2 vs. 15 matchup."

NCAA Tournament schedule, TV: March Madness game times, channels, announcers, how to watch

Sportsbook Wire : Marquette 77, Vermont 68

It writes: "Marquette has compiled a 22-12-0 record against the spread this season. Vermont has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times."

NCAA Tournament odds: 2023 March Madness point spreads, money lines, over/unders for games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDNE3_0lIoWyXy00

FanDuel : Marquette 78, Vermont 70

Larry Rupp writes: "The Golden Eagles have allowed an average of only 6.7 made three as well as an opponent three-point shooting percentage of 29.0% over their last three games. Tightening up on defense will be crucial for a deep postseason run, so look for head coach Shaka Smart to make that clear in practice. Marquette has won seven straight games against America East teams, so back the Golden Eagles."

March Madness odds: Houston, Kansas, Alabama, Purdue 2023 men's NCAA Tournament favorites

World Sports Network : Go with Vermont with the points against Marquette

Caleb Tallman writes: "In the end, Vermont’s shooting ability and Marquette’s recent propensity for playing close games should help to keep the Catamounts within 10 points. But even if Vermont is able to beat the spread, an upset just isn’t in the cards. The Golden Eagles have a serious chance to do some damage in the Big Dance, and they will find a way to survive and advance past Vermont, even if they don’t cover the spread."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Vermont vs. Marquette picks, predictions: Who wins NCAA Tournament first-round game?

