Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

US Rep. Santos files paperwork for possible reelection bid

By Associated Press,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdg7m_0lIoWAr000

U.S. Rep. George Santos filed paperwork Tuesday indicating his intent to run for reelection, even as he faces calls to resign amid ongoing criminal and ethics investigations into lies he told while running for office.

The filing with the Federal Election Commission does not necessarily mean that Santos will run for a second term, but it allows his campaign committees to continue raising money, some of which could be used to pay future legal bills. Money he raises could also be used to repay more than $700,000 that he claimed to have loaned his campaign.

The New York Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street background, college degrees and a history as a star volleyball player. But serious questions about his finances have also surfaced — including the source of what he claimed was a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands of dollars in back rent.

Santos, 34, has referred to the fabrications as harmless embellishments of his resume.

Pressure on him to resign surfaced almost immediately after the New York Times uncovered inconsistencies in his public record. Fellow New York Republicans have demanded that he resign, saying he had betrayed voters and his own party with his lies.

Santos has also been dogged by lingering legal questions.

In 2017, he was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case. Those charges, however, were later expunged, according to the lawyer.

As a young man, he faced charges in Brazil — still unresolved — alleging that he used a fraudulent check to buy apparel.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgia college student on life support with brain bleed after spring break trip to Mexico
Athens, GA3 days ago
Democrats call out Biden administration, condemn border wall being built in Friendship Park
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Astros' Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch
Houston, TX4 hours ago
Jake Cronenworth produces as Padres' man of many places
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Nick Martinez leaves Team USA at WBC, returns to Padres camp
San Diego, CA7 hours ago
Padres notes: Trent Grisham bounces back; Fernando Tatis Jr. on odd schedule; good news on Adrian Morejon
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Column: A peek at President Biden's visit to Rancho Santa Fe
Rancho Santa Fe, CA1 day ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. showing who he is again, as well as what he might become
San Diego, CA17 hours ago
Demko, Canucks finish strong to hand Kings 3-2 shootout loss
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Coyotes beat Blackhawks 4-2, push points streak to 8
Chicago, IL55 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy