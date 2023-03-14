Open in App
Muncie, IN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Star Press

Muncie Three Trail Music Series announces 2023 Lineup

By Star Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbzMb_0lIoW3lA00

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Three Trails Music Series has officially announced its lineup for 2023. This will be the tenth season in which the series presents critically acclaimed national recording artists in four free concerts at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. and are for all ages. Complete information on the series and all artists, including samples of their music, can be found at www.munciethreetrails.com.

With 16 albums under his belt — including 2022’s "A Bluesman Comes To Town," which garnered “Album of the Year” at the Blues Music Awards — Castro and his band put forth everything from horn-fueled soul and R&B to piping hot blues to fiery rock ‘n’ roll. He has performed all over the world, earning fans with his legendary, sweat-drenched, exhilarating live shows.

Accolades for the band’s live shows are well-established, with Castro being a three-time winner (including 2022) of the coveted B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year Award (considered by many to be the very highest award a blues performer can receive). As Blues Revue states, “Tommy Castro can do no wrong.” Muncie’s own Lovesick Moan will open the show. This concert is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County.

Bluegrass five-piece the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys will grace the Canan Commons stage on Saturday, Aug. 12. Material for the group’s Rounder Records debut, "Toil, Tears & Trouble," is a combination of original songs and old numbers that honor the group’s mentors and bluegrass heroes.

Two of the album's gems, “Next Train South” and “Hickory, Walnut & Pine,” were nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Song of the Year, and the entire album garnered the band’s first Grammy nomination for Best Bluegrass Album. Opening the show will be Muncie’s Bashville Boys.

Making their fifth appearance at the Muncie Three Trails Music Series will be Grammy-winning bluegrass great Michael Cleveland and his band Flamekeeper. Their performance will be on Friday, Aug. 25. Widely considered the best bluegrass fiddler of his generation, Cleveland has been recognized 12 times as the International Bluegrass Music Association’s “Fiddler of the Year.”

In 2018 he was inducted into the National Fiddler’s Hall of Fame, and in 2022 he received the high honor of being named a National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow. Indianapolis-based Punkin Holler Boys will open. This concert is sponsored by Ball State University.

The critically acclaimed soul-jazz Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will close out the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Billboard-chart-topping group’s music is best described as “feel good music,” conjuring the smoky 1960s jazz and soul stylings of Jimmy Smith, Booker T. & The M.G.’s, The Meters, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Charles Earland.

Within the trio’s distinct jazz stew there are also dashes of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. The Ball State Jazz Ensemble will open the show. This concert is sponsored by DeFur Voran.

The Muncie Three Trails Music Series is a non-profit partnership between Muncie Downtown Development Partnership, Muncie Arts and Culture Council, and Rick Zeigler, series founder and organizer. The mission of the series is to bring critically acclaimed, national recording artists to perform at Canan Commons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Muncie, IN newsLocal Muncie, IN
Hundreds of volunteers join together in search of missing 14-year-old Eaton boy
Eaton, IN1 day ago
Muncie man fatally shot Wednesday was son of 2018 slaying victim
Muncie, IN3 days ago
Court docs: Intoxicated Muncie mother locked herself out of home with children sleeping inside
Muncie, IN4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New owners of Indiana farmhouse honor landmark’s history
Cambridge City, IN2 days ago
Indiana Farmer Randy Bales, Co-Alliance’s Eric Steigerwalt Receive 4R Advocate Award from The Fertilizer Institute
Lewisville, IN1 day ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Fastest Growing Town in Indiana is Also One of the Healthiest in America
Westfield, IN3 days ago
Tracking rain in Indiana, cold weekend coming
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
How a Henry County business owner advocated for her health
New Castle, IN2 days ago
Fine Print: Jail bookings, March 7-13
Columbus, IN4 days ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Indiana History Will Blow Your Mind
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Blackhawk Christian, Southwood win boys basketball semi-state titles
Logansport, IN19 hours ago
Bummie’s Drive-In opens for the 2023 season
Bluffton, IN4 days ago
Indiana teen charged as adult in shooting of 2 Indy residents
Fort Wayne, IN5 days ago
Grissom Air Reserve Base tankers to relocate temporarily at Fort Wayne International
Peru, IN3 days ago
Indiana authorities searching for missing 14-year-old
Eaton, IN1 day ago
Indiana’s spring outlook: Severe storms threat on hold until cool spell eases
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Saturday Morning Crash
Huntington, IN22 hours ago
Crash on I-70 WB causes rush hour delay through Preble, Wayne counties
Preble, IN2 days ago
Woman charged after 5-year-old ingests THC gummies, loses consciousness
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indy teachers trying to help family get scammed on Facebook Marketplace: ‘It’s a loss on top of a loss’
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Indianapolis man sentenced to 42 years for wife's death
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
10 arraigned in Darke County Common Pleas
Greenville, IN3 days ago
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of Lucas Oil Stadium worker
Indianapolis, IN6 days ago
Anderson man arrested by Muncie police after chase, standoff; Firearms and drugs found in home
Anderson, IN3 days ago
Muncie negotiating development agreement with Michael’s Place apartments if tax abatement fails
Muncie, IN3 days ago
SEMI CRASHES INTO EAST FORK OF WHITEWATER RIVER
Richmond, IN2 days ago
Plainfield company to close, eliminating 79 jobs
Plainfield, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy