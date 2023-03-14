Open in App
Nashville, TN
The Tennessean

Here is how Nashvillians can apply for new season of 'Love Island USA'

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean,

5 days ago

"Love Island USA" is looking for singles in Nashville for an upcoming season of the hit reality dating game based on the international hit show.

The show will stream this summer, according to a producer ITV Entertainment release. Previous seasons were shot on location in Fiji, Las Vegas, Hawaii and California.

You can apply to be a contestant at loveislandusa.castingcrane.com/age-gate .

The competition, where islanders take residence in a villa hope to find love and win a $100,000 cash prize, debuted in July 2019 on CBS.

The show, which can be streamed on Peacock, was the most streamed original unscripted series when it debuted on the streaming service in summer 2022. The United Kingdom version of the show is in its ninth season.

Living in isolation, contestants couple up with each and compete in a series of games and challenges. Any islander remaining single after each re-coupling ceremony risks elimination and be dumped from the island.

Viewer can play along, with the opportunity to vote for their favorite islander while influencing actions inside the villa.

The casting team is searching people who represent all parts of the country, a charismatic single who may have never considered participating on a dating show.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on Twitter @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Here is how Nashvillians can apply for new season of 'Love Island USA'

