The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Kevin Parker Reece Pace

By Moss Service Funeral Home,

5 days ago

Infant Kevin Parker Reece Pace died Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was preceded in death by his sibling, Angel Baby Barfield, uncle, Kevin Pace and his great-grandparents: Tracy & Linda Pace.

Kevin is survived by his parents: Josh and Kaitea Pace; sisters: Lily Allen, Starr Pace, and Anchor Pace; brothers: Isaiah Allen and Joshua Pace Jr.; grandparents: Andy Pace, Lisa Pace, Telisha Adams, Simon Kramer; godmother, Stephanie Allen; uncles: Triston Pace, Kerry Pace, Jeff Herndon, Jason Pace and Dustin Ballenger; aunts: Kaicee Pace, Kylee Wyatt and Tabitha Ballenger; great grandparents: Kenneth and Diane Butler; nephew, River Allen-Callejas; and a host of cousins, other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 12 noon until the celebration of Kevin that will begin at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairview West Cemetery.

Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family.

Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.

