Obituary: Kevin Parker Reece Pace

Infant Kevin Parker Reece Pace died Sunday, March 12, 2023. He was preceded in death by his sibling, Angel Baby Barfield, uncle, Kevin Pace and his great-grandparents: Tracy & Linda Pace.

Kevin is survived by his parents: Josh and Kaitea Pace; sisters: Lily Allen, Starr Pace, and Anchor Pace; brothers: Isaiah Allen and Joshua Pace Jr.; grandparents: Andy Pace, Lisa Pace, Telisha Adams, Simon Kramer; godmother, Stephanie Allen; uncles: Triston Pace, Kerry Pace, Jeff Herndon, Jason Pace and Dustin Ballenger; aunts: Kaicee Pace, Kylee Wyatt and Tabitha Ballenger; great grandparents: Kenneth and Diane Butler; nephew, River Allen-Callejas; and a host of cousins, other family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 12 noon until the celebration of Kevin that will begin at 1 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fairview West Cemetery.

Please visit mossservicefh.com to leave condolences for the family.

Moss Service Funeral Home Directing.