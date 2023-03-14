Weapons charges authorized for Holt student who brought gun to school

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say charges have been authorized against a teen that was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in their backpack at Holt High School Tuesday.

Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday a resource officer was told by an administration member at Holt HS they had found and recovered a handgun that was in the backpack of a student.

Officials said the student was separated from the backpack and they quickly were able to figure out it had a loaded handgun.

At that point, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and a 16-year-old male was taken into custody and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

Now, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says three charges have been authorized against the student taken into custody.

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent

Possessing a Weapon in a Weapons Free School Zone

“Sheriff Wriggelsworth would like to recognize the astute and decisive actions of the Holt Security Team for their actions reference this incident,” a release from Ingham County said.

