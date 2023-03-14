Open in App
Holt, MI
See more from this location?
WLNS

Weapons charges authorized for Holt student who brought gun to school

By Andrew Birkle,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGH42_0lIoS18Y00

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say charges have been authorized against a teen that was taken into custody after a loaded gun was found in their backpack at Holt High School Tuesday.

Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday a resource officer was told by an administration member at Holt HS they had found and recovered a handgun that was in the backpack of a student.

Officials said the student was separated from the backpack and they quickly were able to figure out it had a loaded handgun.

At that point, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate and a 16-year-old male was taken into custody and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

Now, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says three charges have been authorized against the student taken into custody.

  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon
  • Carrying a Dangerous Weapon with Unlawful Intent
  • Possessing a Weapon in a Weapons Free School Zone

“Sheriff Wriggelsworth would like to recognize the astute and decisive actions of the Holt Security Team for their actions reference this incident,” a release from Ingham County said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ingham County, MI newsLocal Ingham County, MI
Petition filed for court designation in Holt High School gun incident involving student
Holt, MI3 days ago
Teen accused of bringing gun to Holt High School charged
Holt, MI4 days ago
Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Parent’s holstered gun lands on gym floor of Pinckney elementary school
Pinckney, MI1 day ago
State Troopers from Flint charged with assault after incident with bicyclist
Flint, MI2 days ago
Man accused of threatening to murder witnesses in school threat case
Napoleon, MI2 days ago
Three U.S. postal workers indicted on theft charges
Braddock, PA6 hours ago
Clinton Schools Locked Down Thursday as Police Searched for Fleeing Domestic Violence Suspect
Clinton, MI2 days ago
Michigan man arrested after allegedly threatening court
Fruitport Charter Township, MI3 days ago
Woman accused in deadly hit & run of MSU student held on $1M bond
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Loaded gun found at Holt High School leaves parents concerned for student safety
Holt, MI3 days ago
Arraignment set for driver involved in hit-and-run that killed MSU student
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Police searching for female suspect wanted for shooting after women fight in Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor, MI3 days ago
Michigan State Police apprehend man wanted on multiple felony warrants
Constantine, MI3 days ago
Hillsdale County man accepts plea deal in fatal shooting
Jerome, MI3 days ago
Saginaw teen gets prison time for shooting pizza delivery driver he lured to would-be robbery
Saginaw, MI4 days ago
Man rescued from under 2,000-pound safe
Glasgow, VA4 hours ago
Here are all of the first responders who responded to Michigan State mass shooting
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Redford woman to face trial in embezzlement case
Redford Charter Township, MI4 days ago
Woman found dead in her Ypsilanti apartment becomes murder investigation
Ypsilanti, MI3 days ago
Mother charged with murdering son on Lake Lansing out on bond
Haslett, MI5 days ago
Lansing police need your help in shots fired, armed robbery cases
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Drivers in 50+ car pileup: ‘Chaos everywhere’
Portland, MI5 hours ago
Elementary school in Corunna evacuated, parents asked to pick up children
Corunna, MI2 days ago
Michigan woman makes history in guardianship case, advocates for alternative option
Dearborn Heights, MI2 days ago
Slain Livonia woman was dedicated mother, brave police officer
Livonia, MI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy