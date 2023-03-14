Open in App
Chapel Hill, NC
Dontrez Styles discusses UNC future, decision to turn down NIT

By Zack Pearson,

5 days ago

North Carolina sophomore Dontrez Styles was hoping to take a step forward in his second season in 2022-23. With the Tar Heels struggling and Hubert Davis not going to his bench as much as some would like, Styles never really took that big step.

And after missing the NCAA Tournament, UNC’s season is now done which will lead to decisions for players.

Styles’ will have a decision to make in the coming days — stay at North Carolina or enter the transfer portal. And so far, he hasn’t made up his mind.

The forward appeared on his weekly “Tuesdays with Trez” segment on “The Bryan Hanks Show” on WRNS 960 AM in Kinston. Among the topics discussed was his future:

“I’ve been trying to figure it out right now,” said Styles via Tar Heel Tribune . “I’ve been taking the time to get away and think about things.”

North Carolina has already lost two players to the portal with Tyler Nickel and Justin McKoy entering their names on Monday. At least one more is expected, and potentially more in the coming days.

For Styles, he just wants the opportunity to play. And with the team declining the NIT invite, that won’t happen until next year.

Styles revealed that the ultimate decision was Hubert Davis’ to skip the NIT this year.

“It was the coach’s decision,’ Styles said . “I think I would, just to have the opportunity to play. The NIT is not the Carolina standard but there are some great teams in there and it would have been some great competition for me to showcase my game again. I would have played.”

Styles is one of a few upcoming decisions UNC players will make.

