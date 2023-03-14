Eagles Expected to Sign RB Rashaad Penny

The former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks has a significant injury history, but when he's been on the field he has flashed potential

You knew another running back was coming.

Howie Roseman told us. The Eagles GM said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine that “it (was) a position we are going to continue to add at.”

Now, he has. On Tuesday, the Roseman agree to terms with Rashaad Penny, a free agent from the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Media.

Teams cannot announce deals until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Penny is the first player the Eagles have reached a deal with during the legal tampering period, even as they continue to lose pieces to their defense.

Linebacker Kyzir White became the latest to exit, leaving for a two-year, $11 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles have now lost their top three tacklers from their Super Bowl season - T.J. Edwards (Bears), White, and Marcus Epps (Raiders).

Terms of Penny's deal have not yet been learned.

A former first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Penny has a long history of injuries. He has played just 18 games in the last three seasons.

Last year, he played in just five after suffering a tibia fracture that ended his season. He was off to a great start before the injury against the New Orleans Saints, with 346 yards, a 6.1 yards per carry average, and two touchdowns.

In 2019, he played in 10 games before tearing his ACL. He has battled a broken pointer finger, and all kinds of strains – hamstrings, thigh, knee, and calf.

In five seasons with the Seahawks, Penny played 42 games, averaged 5.7 yards, and scored 13 touchdowns.

That’s just two more touchdowns than free agent Miles Sanders scored last season. The signing probably means that Sanders won’t return, as if any further evidence was needed.

The 5-11, 220-pound Penny is the north-south runner the Eagles want.

Is Roseman done adding?

Boston Scott could still return, though right now it looks like Penny, if healthy, will be the lead back.

Kenny Gainwell’s role expanded late in the season, but he can remain in his role as a third-down pass-catching back out of the backfield.

“Kenny is an impressive young player,” said Roseman. “When you watch him and his skillset, he has really good vision. He has the ability to get small and get skinny and he can catch the ball, he can protect. He's a good player.

“We've also seen in this league that you need more than one. It's hard to roll with just one running back in this league. I think we're happy with Kenny; we know also that he hasn't hit his ceiling yet.”

Trey Sermon and perhaps Kennedy Brooks will also compete for a role.

The Eagles have six picks in the April draft, and maybe Roseman adds another one there, though they have only two third-day picks and both are in the seventh round.

