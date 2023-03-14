Andrew Tate loses latest bid to be freed from Romanian jail over rape, human trafficking case

Accused human-trafficking rapist Andrew Tate lost yet another bid for freedom Tuesday after a Romanian judge refused to let him out on bail.

The Bucharest Tribunal ruled after a morning hearing that Tate’s request to have police custody replaced with a restricted release on bail was “inadmissible in principle.”

The 36-year-old divisive influencer has been held in a cockroach-infected Bucharest jail since the end of last year even though he and his three co-accused — including brother Tristan — have not been formally charged.

It was the third appeal Tate has lost after prosecutors twice succeeded in getting his detention extended for a total of 60 days.

Under Romanian law, he can be held for 180 days without charge.

His defense team said it was “disappointed in this outcome as we had high hopes to see Andrew reunited with his family” and vowed to appeal.

A Romanian judge refused to let Andrew Tate out on bail. ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The court on Wednesday is set to rule on a similar appeal by his brother, Tristan Tate, 34, who has been held alongside his brother and is accused of helping him run an organized crime gang that has trafficked and exploited women.

Tate, meanwhile, appeared to use his latest blow as a philosophy lesson for his 5.3 million followers on Twitter .

“If Allah intends good for someone, then He afflicts him with trials,” the US-born, UK-raised Muslim tweeted.

If Allah intends good for someone, then He afflicts him with trials.



Bukhari — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 14, 2023

Tate, who has lived in Romania since 2017 , has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a “political” conspiracy designed to silence him.

The now-hairy ex-kickboxer has also blamed his legal woes on “the matrix.”

His lawyers claim that his viral videos — in which he gloated of violence to enslaved women tricked into working for his webcam businesses — are just him playing a fictitious, buzz-worthy character online.

This is the third appeal Tate has lost after prosecutors got his detention extended. ROBERT GHEMENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

However, Romania’s anti-organized crime agency DIICOT claims it reflected the real ring he ran where women were seduced and tricked into working for him, with some accusing him of rape.

DIICOT said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexual exploitation.

The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime gang.

While in detention, Tate has tried to recruit lawmakers to help him — and attempted to intimidate some of his accusers , according to wiretaps of his phone calls submitted to the court by prosecutors.

With Post wires