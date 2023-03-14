Andrew Tate loses latest bid to be freed from Romanian jail over rape, human trafficking case

Under Romanian law, he can be held for 180 days without charge.
His defense team said it was “disappointed in this outcome as we had high hopes to see Andrew reunited with his family” and vowed to appeal.
The court on Wednesday is set to rule on a similar appeal by his brother, Tristan Tate, 34, who has been held alongside his brother and is accused of helping him run an organized crime gang that has trafficked and exploited women.
His lawyers claim that his viral videos — in which he gloated of violence to enslaved women tricked into working for his webcam businesses — are just him playing a fictitious, buzz-worthy character online.
DIICOT said in a statement after the December arrests that it had identified six victims who were allegedly subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion” and sexual exploitation.
The agency said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics while being coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the crime gang.
