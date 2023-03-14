Report: Giants to acquire TE Darren Waller from Raiders

The New York Giants are acquiring former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Raiders will receive the No. 100 overall pick of the draft. That selection was the compensatory pick originally awarded to the Chiefs that Kansas City sent to the Giants in a trade for wideout Kadarius Toney on Oct. 22.

Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday.

The reported acquisition of Waller will give a big-play target to Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who earlier this month agreed to terms on a four-year, $160 million contract.

Waller, 30, has spent the past five seasons with the Raiders franchise. Last season, injuries limited him to just nine games (six starts), and he made 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

Waller had back-to-back seasons of more than 1,100 yards in 2019 and 2020. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2020.

Last September, Waller signed a three-year, $51 million contract extension with $22 million in guaranteed money.

