Three hospitalized after stabbing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were injured and all are expected to survive after they were stabbed late Monday night in Clintonville.

Columbus police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on West Como Avenue, near High Street. One of the stabbing victims was listed in serious, but stable condition, while the other two suffered only minor injuries.

Police said they are not looking for any suspects, but did not have any information on what led to the stabbings.

