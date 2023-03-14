Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Three hospitalized after stabbing in Ohio

By Adam Conn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTSft_0lIoMu5c00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people were injured and all are expected to survive after they were stabbed late Monday night in Clintonville.

Columbus police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on West Como Avenue, near High Street. One of the stabbing victims was listed in serious, but stable condition, while the other two suffered only minor injuries.

One dead in east Columbus crash

Police said they are not looking for any suspects, but did not have any information on what led to the stabbings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Two dead, four injured in south Columbus nightclub shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Police seek answers on South Side murder 11 years later
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
ISP: Ohio Man Wanted in Oklahoma Arrested in Indiana
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 killed, 4 wounded; Police ID victims in Columbus nightclub shooting
Columbus, OH21 hours ago
Massillon man arrested at north Columbus hotel after being found with 14-year-old
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus seeing a spike in homicides linked to domestic violence
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Columbus man wanted in connection to Franklinton double shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Trooper fires shot following vehicle pursuit in north Columbus; OSHP investigating
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Chillicothe gunman on the run, police seek community’s help
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Arrest warrant filed for man accused of shooting woman inside northeast Columbus home
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Delaware, Ohio woman indicted for hit and run of pedestrian
Delaware, OH2 days ago
Female hospitalized after being shot at Springfield club
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Missing in Ohio: Remains of Koby Roush located
Waverly, OH2 days ago
24-year-old arrested, fentanyl seized in four Ohio houses during drug bust
Marion, OH2 days ago
Ohio brewpub owner says city told him to dump dumpsters
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Local Violent Crime Survivors Journey to Columbus to Push for Further Victim Support From Ohio
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Man accused of supplying gun in fatal Columbus shooting arraigned in court
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Columbus Man Facing Charges After Being Arrest in Union County
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Fairborn, neighboring agencies respond to fire in Fairborn
Fairborn, OH1 day ago
Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Columbus loses challenge to Latitude Five25 owner’s bankruptcy filing
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Suspect named in deadly shooting at Sheetz store
Columbus, OH4 days ago
One dead in east Columbus crash
Columbus, OH5 days ago
Police looking for teen who allegedly threw speaker off of High Street building, pulled fire alarm
Columbus, OH3 days ago
UPDATE US-23 & Little Walnut Rd Chase Arrests One Hours Later
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Greene County to receive free Narcan kiosks
Fairborn, OH4 hours ago
Young suspect pushes speaker off roof of downtown building
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Man dead in southeast Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy