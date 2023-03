Northwest Oregon Conference girls basketball 2022-23: All-league teams, coach and player of the year

Northwest Oregon Conference girls basketball all-league selections and individual awards for the 2022-23 season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches

Ella Wedin (La Salle Prep) photo by Leon Neuschwander

—

NORTHWEST OREGON CONFERENCE GIRLS BASKETBALL 2022-23

Co-players of the year: Ella Wedin, La Salle Prep; Emma McDonald, Putnam

Coach of the year: Max d'Auvergne, Putnam

First team

Ella Wedin, La Salle Prep, senior

Emma McDonald, Putnam, senior

Emma Buchanan, La Salle Prep, senior

Rylee Lemen, Putnam, junior

Gabi Moultrie, Wilsonville, freshman

Allie Mead, Canby, senior

Second team

Audrey Counts, Wilsonville, sophomore

Kayla Kasubuchi, Putnam, senior

Braxtyn Ellsworth, Hillsboro, sophomore

Ayonna Nyong, Milwaukie, junior

Marina Castaneda, Hood River Valley, junior

Honorable mention

Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, freshman

Clara Hudson, La Salle Prep, junior

Yendora Young, La Salle Prep, senior

Grace Wilson, Wilsonville, junior

Kamaya Appling, Parkrose, junior

Keziah Littleton, Parkrose, sophomore

Jay Taggard, Parkrose, senior

McKenna Kraft, Canby, senior

Willow Conroy, Canby, senior

RayAnne Schedler, Canby, junior

Marlo Johnson, Canby, sophomore

Riley Greenleaf, Putnam, senior

Chloe Weaver, Putnam, senior

Megan Griggs, Hood River Valley, junior

Aubrey Miller, Milwaukie, senior

Kiara Green, Hillsboro, freshman

Jonette Singh, Hillsboro, senior

Jonette Singh, Hillsboro, senior

Hayden Boyd, Centennial

Jorrdyn Evans, Centennial

Gabriel-Allen Welch, Centennial

Naoli Besha, Centennial

—