Starting Lineups, Pitchers for San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks March 14 Spring Training Game

The San Francisco Giants will play the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. ET at the Diamondbacks' spring training home, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The San Francisco Giants will play the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. ET at the Diamondbacks' spring training home, Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Logan Webb will start for the Giants. Over the last two seasons, Webb has blossomed into a star at the top of the Giants' rotation. Webb placed 11th in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2022, posting a 15-9 record and 2.90 ERA in 192.1 innings pitched and 32 starts.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will give the ball to rookie Tommy Henry. Henry made his Major League debut in 2022, making nine starts and logging a 5.36 ERA over 47 innings pitched.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres met in the National League Division Series last fall, and given the Dodgers' proven track record and Padres' loaded lineup, both teams are the clear favorites to finish at the top of the division. The Diamondbacks and Giants could very well be jockeying to be the next-best team in the division this season, behind the Padres and Dodgers. The Giants finished 81-81 last season, while the Diamondbacks possess a roster full of promising young players ready to make an impact at the Major League level.

Here's a look at how the Giants will line up for Tuesday's game:

1) CF Mike Yastrzemski

2) DH Austin Slater

3) C Blake Sabol

4) 1B Wilmer Flores

5) SS Brett Wisely

6) 3B JD Davis

7) RF Luis Matos

8) 2B Brett Auerbach

9) LF Wade Meckler

SP Logan Webb

Here's a look at how the Diamondbacks will line up for Tuesday's game:

1) CF Corbin Carroll

2) SS Nick Ahmed

3) DH Kyle Lewis

4) 1B Seth Beer

5) C Carson Kelly

6) 2B Kennedy

7) LF Diego Castillo

8) RF Yairo Munoz

9) 3B Jake Hager

SP Tommy Henry

