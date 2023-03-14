Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. Credits Stephen Silas For Recent Success: 'He Keeps Trusting You'

Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. credits coach Stephen Silas for his recent success, which has led to the rookie prospect averaging 24.7 points over the last three games.

HOUSTON — Jabari Smith Jr. wanted to end his rookie campaign on a great note when the Houston Rockets returned from the All-Star break. It took some time, but Smith is finally reaching his goal.

Smith led the Rockets to a 111-109 victory over the Boston Celtics Monday night inside the Toyota Center. He recorded his third consecutive double-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while shooting 9-for-11 from the floor and 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

Smith is averaging 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals on .614/.625/.769 shooting splits over the last three games. And the rookie prospect from Auburn University has credited coach Stephen Silas ' teachings for his late-season emergence.

"He just keeps trusting you," Smith said. "He doesn't lose hope. He knows what I can do and knows my abilities. He never tells me I shot a bad shot, and it always puts confidence in me. He just keeps teaching me, and he knows I am learning. He has been with some of the greats. And I keep learning from him."

During his first 55 games, Smith had averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals on 38.9 percent shooting, 30.3 percent from behind the arc. His recent surge marks the second consecutive season a rookie has taken a significant leap past the All-Star break under Silas.

His teachings led to Jalen Green averaging 22.1 points on 47.2 percent shooting last season. He averaged 14.6 points on 39.2 percent shooting through the first 59 games.

The in-season development of Smith illustrates one of Silas' best coaching attributes as a teacher.

"He is a great teacher," Charlotte Hornets' coach Steve Clifford said. "The way he can present things in front of players. Whether it's a fundamental drill or a game plan, he is very knowledgeable but can teach it in a way players can understand it."

At 19 years old, Smith became the youngest player to have at least 20 or more points and 10 rebounds in three straight games, and the first Rockets' rookie to achieve the feat since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1985.

Smith has started to come into his own under Silas since helping the Rockets take a 12-point victory over the San Antonio Spurs on March 4. And for the third time over the last six games, Smith's contributions led to an impressive win.

"I am happy for him," Green said. "As I said before, we know the real Jabari, and he is showing it right now. So, to everybody who doubted him, the haters and everyone, he is showing you right now."

