Philadelphia, PA
Huskies Report

Kyzir White to Leave Eagles, Sign with New Team in Free Agency

By Schuyler Callihan,

5 days ago

Kyzir gets a new opportunity.

Former West Virginia safety turned linebacker Kyzir White has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $11 million max deal with the Arizona Cardinals, according to Jordan Schultz of the Score .

White spent one season with the Eagles after beginning his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and in that lone season, he helped Philly earn a trip to the Super Bowl. White finished the year second on the team in tackles (110) and also recorded seven pass breakups, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

White will follow Jonathan Gannon out to Arizona, who left his defensive coordinator position in Philadelphia for the head coaching job with the Cardinals.

