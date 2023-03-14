Open in App
Edinboro, PA
YourErie

Snow, wind, cold continue through March 14

By TOM ATKINS,

5 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Typical snowbelt snow has been falling with a strong northwest flow driving the heaviest accumulations over the lakeshore and into the snowbelts south of Interstate 90.

By 3:30 p.m. on March 14, Erie International Airport had received an inch or less, while Edinboro had received more than 9 inches.

Regardless of the amount of snow you’re receiving, the cold and wind will continue, creating wind chill factors in the single digits and teens.

The weather is expected to improve tomorrow.

For forecasts, radar and weather cameras go online to YourErie.com .

