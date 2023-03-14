Open in App
Colorado State
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

This is the oldest town in Colorado

By Samantha Jarpe,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlRHH_0lIoIUTg00

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s oldest town may surprise you. It is not any of the obvious choices — such as Denver, Colorado Springs or Pueblo. In fact, it is somewhere entirely separate from the Front Range.

While towns in the state may not be as old as some on the East Coast, Colorado still has a rich history of settlements and towns.

What is the oldest town in the state?

Depending on the definition of town you want to use, there are different answers.

There are many native peoples that created and lived in permanent settlements in what is now known as Colorado for millennia before any western people made landfall on the continent.

Places such as Mesa Verde, which was first settled around 1,400 years ago, by far predate the modern settling of the area by Europeans.

From 60s to snow in Denver? Here’s what we know

However, to narrow down the scope of what “oldest town” means, the oldest incorporated town in Colorado that is still populated is San Luis in the southern part of the state.

The town was established on April 5, 1851 and had a population of 591 as of the 2020 U.S. Census. It was first incorporated as a town by the Colorado Territorial Government in 1852 and was the first town to get that recognition , according to History Colorado.

According to the San Luis city website, Hispanic settlers came from the Taos Valley to live there.

The population living there today is primarily Hispanic and still has strong ties to its founding roots, and features adobe architecture and a Spanish town layout.

Parents want teen who shares massive house party videos stopped

In addition to being the oldest town, San Luis also boasts the state’s oldest still-open business — R&R Market — which first opened in 1857.

San Luis also has a popular attraction – the Stations of the Cross Shrine – which sits atop a mesa in the center of the town.

For perspective on how old San Luis is compared to other cities — Denver was founded in 1858 after gold was discovered in the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado Springs followed in 1871, and Pueblo officially became a city in 1873, but it had been populated as Fort Pueblo decades before that since 1842.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Is it Illegal in Colorado to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
Grand Junction, CO2 days ago
This Colorado Store Posted A Rude Sign That Has Customers Upset
Firestone, CO20 hours ago
The Best Vince The Sign Guy Daily Signs in 2023 (So Far)
Bayfield, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver weather: Sunny and mild to end weekend
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Famous Colorado Owned BBQ Restaurant Now Closed After 40 Years
Centennial, CO2 days ago
VIDEO: Skier triggers "very large" avalanche in Colorado
Marble, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: Milder days before cooling again with rain and snow showers
Denver, CO1 day ago
Colorado breweries team up with AI to create unique beer for CollabFest
Westminster, CO2 days ago
Ag communities still defying governor, celebrating “Meat In”
Sterling, CO3 days ago
Best: What will this three-wire winter do for Lake Powell?
Steamboat Springs, CO3 days ago
Northern Colorado to See More of the Northern Lights – Is That a Good Thing?
Fort Collins, CO3 days ago
Another 19 Local Colorado Stores Closing Down For Good
Telluride, CO3 days ago
35 Colorado bison returned to Native lands
Denver, CO4 days ago
School shootings are at record levels in Colorado, US
Brighton, CO3 days ago
Kratom is legal in Colorado, but its use is hotly debated
Steamboat Springs, CO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy