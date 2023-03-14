Life sized whale visits Rochester City School District students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students with the Rochester City School District had a whale of a good time Tuesday morning.

Whale researcher Cynde McInnis brought a life-sized inflatable, as well as photos and videos to students at Francis Parker school to teach them about the giant marine mammals.

McInnis has led about 2,000 whale watch trips and has a unique way of demonstrating the scale of her work to youngsters.

It is something she calls the ‘whalemobile.’

“Thirty years ago, we used to take 200 schools whale watching, but they don’t come out anymore,” McInnis said. “So, I was like kid’s aren’t getting exposed to whales, they aren’t learning about the oceans, so maybe there is a way I can take whales into the schools to get them excited about it.”

The life size 40-foot whale is modeled after a real, female humpback whale named Nile from the waters off Massachusetts.

The whalemobile has visited other schools in the area, with around 2,000 RCSD students taking part in the experience.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.