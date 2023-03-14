Open in App
Daily Independent

Litchfield Elementary district explores early release for students

5 days ago

The Litchfield Park Elementary School District discussed the possibility of implementing an early release or a four-day school week to help with teacher burnout.

The board voted it down in previous years, citing unsavory timing with the COVID-19 pandemic or lackluster student performance. During Litchfield's school board meeting March 7, board member Kimberly Moran questioned if it was a good time to implement an early release.

“I know when this topic came up a couple of years ago, we unanimously voted it down because we were not in a place at that point in time to make that decision in the best interest of students,” she said. “So I'm not sure that we have definitive data for that right now.”

Other board members said they believed feedback from their constituents mattered before the board pushed forward with any plan.

“But if it's an improvement to the teacher’s lives and their ability to teach, then that's great, but at what impact and cost to the parents,” asked board member Ryan Owens.

Some parents in surrounding districts have pushed back against early release plans citing the logistical strain it has on their workweek and the monetary cost of day care for their elementary-aged children.

“Transportation will become even more important on times like that because it's a half day and parents might not be able to pick up after school as they traditionally would,” said board member Danielle Clymer.

The early-release planning is still in its infancy, but the board is considering releasing students two hours early on Wednesdays, as seen in surrounding districts. Teachers would use that time to prepare for their school week or reassess the needs of a student who needs modified support.

Additionally, staff has suggested moving to a four-day week, leaving Friday free for teacher planning and professional development.

“But something that's come up a lot with our staff also has been why aren't we exploring the four-day week … we've had several districts surrounding us and also within the Valley, moving to the four-day week,” said Gina DeCoste, the district's executive director of programs and instruction.

The board likely will distribute a survey gauging parent interest in the proposed schedule modification with the Wednesday and Friday options and no change option. Moran said there was no rush to send out the survey since they’re in the analysis phase of planning.

“So I think we could make this decision all the way up into an even, including over the summer,” she said. “And as long as we have a final calendar approved at least a couple of weeks before school starts, parents would be completely okay with that.”

Next month, the board will break down and compare the early release options and discuss the number of minutes of teacher-led instruction that could be affected by each scenario.

Michael McDaniel can be reached at mmcdaniel@iniusa.org . We’d like to invite our readers to submit their civil comments, pro or con, on this issue. Email AZOpinions@iniusa.org .

