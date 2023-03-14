Merced County under flood watch and city calls local emergency as waters rise

Merced County remained under a flood watch Tuesday, as heavy rains could bring just under an inch of rain to the area, forecasters said.

A wind advisory was also in effect until about 7 p.m. and a flood advisory was in effect for the San Joaquin Valley until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday’s rains could bring as much as just under one inch of rain to the Merced area, according to meteorologist Jim Brusda at the National Weather Service Valley offfice in Hanford.

According to Brusda, the heaviest rainfall in the area was expected to occur Tuesday morning with the possibility of some showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Wind speeds between 15 to 25 mph were possible with wind gusts of up to 45 mph. Forecasters said winds were expected to increase Tuesday afternoon before calming by the evening. About .35 to .45 inches of rain had been recorded in the Merced area in the 24-hour period ending at midday Tuesday. The flood watch was in effect through Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, Bear Creek was recorded at just about 8 feet with latest projections showing the creek is expected to stay below flood stage at just under 21 feet, according to forecasters. The Merced River was last recorded to be at 70.5 feet with the water level expected to rise.

“We do expect some impacts in that area,” Brusda said.

Forecasters predicted the Merced River level to rise above the flood stage of 71 feet, to just under 73 feet by Tuesday evening.

Reports show the Mariposa area saw up to .75 inches of rain in the same 24-hour windows, with storms moving through the area expected to produce up to 0.5 inches through the end of the day Tuesday, according to Brusda. Mariposa was under a wind advisory until about 7 p.m. Tuesday with some wind gusts already recorded at nearly 50 mph.

Brusda said there is the potential for flooding throughout the county with the area along the Merced River near Stevinson possibly being one of the areas impacted most.

According to the California Department of Transportation, multiple sections of highways are closed in Merced and Mariposa counties with no estimated times of reopening. Highway 59 between Reilly Road and McNamara Road in Merced County remains closed due to flooding near Mariposa Creek.

A section of Highway 59 is closed between Reilly Road and McNamara Road due to flooding in Merced County, Calif., on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A full highway closure was in effect for Highway 140 between Foresta Road and El Portal Road in Mariposa County for slide removal, according to Caltrans. Highway 140 at the Yosemite National Park boundary is closed for the removal of snow and a one-way traffic control is in effect for Highway 49 at Bagby Vista Point for slide removal.

Merced calls city emergency

According to City of Merced spokesperson Jennifer Flachman, the Merced City Council voted to adopt a resolution confirming the existence of a local emergency in the city due to sever storms and the potential for flooding during a special meeting Monday night.

“The proclamation basically authorizes the city to mobilize and take measures to support the emergency response operations and to ensure the safety of residents and businesses within the city,” Flachman said.

The measures include mitigation efforts such as efforts to fortify banks along Bear Creek which are unstable due to erosion and past storms and to continue supporting residents.

“It allows the city access to services and resources to continue those efforts,” Flachman said.

Due to swift-moving cold water and unstable creek banks, the City of Merced urges people to stay away from waterways and to avoid walking paths and bike paths along the waterways.