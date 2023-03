The New York Giants are acquiring former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

The Raiders will receive the No. 100 overall pick of the draft. That selection was the compensatory pick originally awarded to the Chiefs that Kansas City sent to the Giants in a trade for wideout Kadarius Toney on Oct. 22.