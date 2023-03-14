Open in App
Jackson, MS
CDC report shows improvements in HIV/AIDS response

By Tia McKenzie,

5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released its new vital signs report on HIV/AIDS.

For almost 20 years, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) has invested more than $100 billion in the global HIV/AIDS response. The lack of resources in many countries led to countless deaths, but PEPFAR and its partners estimate approximately 25 million lives have been saved.

CDC leaders said they’re on the path to eliminating the global health threat by 2030 with a five-year strategy.

“Strengthening lab systems, health care systems, working with health care providers, reducing stigma as well as the surveillance work that we’re doing. All of this protects our U.S. citizens domestically and abroad and really improves health security globally,” said CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry.

Training healthcare workforces and fostering partnerships are also part of the CDC’s strategy in the fight against HIV.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), treatment for HIV and other sexually-transmitted diseases is provided at all health department clinics in the state, and treatment consultation is provided online through our Crossroads Clinic in Jackson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy