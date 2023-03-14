Open in App
Tifton, GA
The Albany Herald

ABAC alumna named 2023 Georgia Mrs. United States Agriculture

By From staff reports,

5 days ago
ABAC alumna Paula Lewis recently won the 2023 Georgia Mrs. United States Agriculture pageant. Lewis is a 2010 ABAC graduate. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Paula Lewis, an alumna of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, recently won the 2023 Georgia Mrs. United States Agriculture title.

The goal of the Mrs. United States Agriculture pageant is “to truly advocate for agriculture by using the crown and sash as an avenue to start conversations,” according to the pageant’s website. The organization considers itself “a pageant with a purpose.” It was started in 2014.

